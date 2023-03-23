Drama in Favara, struck by illness Davide Licata dies at the age of 12: the coach’s story about what had happened a few days before

For the family and for all those who have known the little one David Licata, it is a moment of great agony and sadness. None of them would have ever imagined dealing with a similar loss, in a moment that for him should have been one of joy and happiness.

The boy inherited his passion for basketball from his older brother. He had returned to training in the gym of the Guarino institute, a Favarain January of this year.

He was happy and just wished he could carry on his passion. However, on the evening of Tuesday March 21, he has lost my life after accusing a severe headache and faintingwhile he was training.

The coach of his team, Simon Barone, he said that he had actually missed one of their appointments the week before. From what the man has explained, the child is himself felt bad during a run with a friend of his, from what his mother had told him. In recounting it, he said:

While running with a friend, he fainted and passed out.

His mother decided not to take him to the gym and told the trainer that he would be tested further check. However, no one knows if the doctor gave him the necessary checkups.

The investigation into the death of little Davide Licata

The Prosecutor of Agrigento itself has decided to start an inquiry on the incident and therefore to launch further investigations. The body is now in the morgue of the San Giovanni di Dio hospital, at the disposal of the judicial authorities.

The coach Simone Barone in recounting those heartbreaking moments, said that they had finished the session training and were preparing for the final match. They were organizing the teams.

Suddenly David began to experience a severe headache and in a few moments he had passed out. They tried to revive him for a long time and to keep him alive, they also subjected him to mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. However, it is only during the transport in the hospital, that the child lost his life.