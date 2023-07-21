What happened to Davide Di Porto? The former TV face talks about himself in an interview

Lately David Di Porto, former face of TV, let himself go to unpublished statements to the weekly “Nuovo”. The former contestant of the The Island of the famous told what his life is like today and then made a very special request. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, everyone will remember Davide Di Porto for having participated in the tenth edition de The Island of the famous. For many years now, theformer castaway he’s out of the limelight but would like to have a little one back place on TV.

Reached by the microphones of the weekly “Nuovo”, the former television personality let himself go into a long one interview. According to his statements, the man is currently a slush seller:

Now I sell granitas on the Lazio coast between Ostia, Fregene and Anzio. Thanks to this cart I recovered and saw the light, in two weeks I had already returned my expenses. […] I learned from Annina, the historic grattacheccara of Anzio.

Later, he also spoke about his previous one experience to the program conducted by Ilary Blasi. These were hers words:

People stop me on the street and ask me why, in the midst of that rabble of unknown castaways on L’Isola dei Famosi, I’m not there too. They call characters like Country Cousins ​​and expired playboys like Antonio Zequila and not me? The tv cast me as a trash after exploiting me. The top management is afraid of me, but I’m not afraid of them.

L’last appearance by Davide Di Porto took place in Barbara D’Urso’s living room in April last year. On that occasion, there was talk of his state of poverty which was disputed. Finally, the former TV face concluded the interview by making a appeal. In detail, you stated that you would like to participate as competitors in the Big Brother VIP: