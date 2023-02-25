Fifty-year-old actor Davide Devenire, companion of Serena Rossi, was awarded the title of Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for having promoted social solidarity initiatives, also through his public image, with economic aid projects and availability of time for people in difficult situations”. In particular for ‘SpesaSospesa’, born during the Covid emergency and the first lockdown. The initiative of the ‘Comitato Lab00 Onlus’, of which he is co-founder and president. The idea was born during a phone call received from a dear friend with whom he began to reflect on the situation of poverty in our country. “We were scared and perhaps we all felt more responsible towards the community, more eager to find ourselves once we get out of the emergency, in a better world. We believe it was an opportunity to reflect on some things during this forced segregation”.

Then the new Temposospeso.org project was born to offer health and welfare services to those who need them or are in a moment of discomfort. A supportive network has been created which has made it possible to provide hundreds of free visits, especially in Lombardy, Lazio, Puglia and Umbria. “We ask professionals and individual citizens to make their time available. In this way, for example, we have managed to guarantee medical visits to many people who are not economically able to turn to professionals”. They have also raised funds for refugees from Ukraine.