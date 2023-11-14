Davide Casaleggio: “Today in the M5s 3 or 4 decide, once upon a time there were thousands of us”

David Casaleggio intervenes after the guest of Beppe Grillo from Fazio. The son of Gianroberto, founder of the 5 Star Movement, uses strong words against the current leader of the party created by his father: “The new management has nothing to do with the initial idea. Giuseppe With you – Casaleggio thunders to Libero – it’s a single candidatethe grillini they have to change their name. There is no more participation from below and the drama is that it is repeating itself. Every time a name is dropped from above for a region, be it good or bad, it is saying that the members must no longer participate, they have no voice”. For Gianroberto’s son “once they were thousands of people to decidetoday there are 3 or 4. Among other things, it is not clear why these choices were made given that they have always lost in the elections”. And he points out that “one of the reasons why the M5s was born was to get people to vote and to bring back those who had deserted the polls to vote. And instead…”.

David Casaleggio he says that in the last elections the M5s he lost 6 million votes“who didn’t really make it to the polls, disappointed and disgusted people like me.” When Casaleggio was in charge, he claims, “I didn’t know the members, nor did they know Beppe, no childhood friends, no nepotism. All the people elected – continues Casaleggio to Libero – were truly elected from below. At the last European elections we had 5 thousand people apply and over 100 thousand people who decided who among those 5 thousand could run. Citizens truly chosen by other citizens. Now this no longer happens.” He also criticizes the decision to access public funds of 2 per thousand: “It falls back on public financing as a last resort because there are no longer any volunteers to hang up the flyers.” But Beppe Grillo he doesn’t download it: “It was on TV the other night very clearwho wants to understand…”.

