It is not clear what happened and how the serious road accident occurred, the investigation is still ongoing. David Carnival, 27, lost his life on Sunday night in Eur. On the other hand, his sister and his fiancée are serious.

The car driven by the 27-year-old yes crashed into a traffic sign postfor reasons still under investigation. Unfortunately, for Davide Carnevale there was nothing that could be done, while his 22-year-old sister and his 23-year-old girlfriend were rescued by 118 health workers and urgently transported to the hospital, one at Sant’Eugenio and the other at San Camillo. Both are currently hospitalized with a reserved prognosis.

Local police officers intervened at the crash site and are currently trying to understand the dynamics of the road accident. Davide Carnevale suddenly lost control of his car and crashed into a pole. But what happened and why was he unable to avoid the impact? Among the first hypotheses is the possibility that he proceeded at too high a speed. No other vehicles were involved.

Davide Carnevale, his sister and his fiancée were returning home

They had just spent a disco night and, according to what was reconstructed by some newspapers, they were going back home. Something happened along the way, which led the 27-year-old to lose control of his car. Not even a fall asleep is ruled out. It is very likely that he will come autopsy orderedthe examination will be essential to establish the cause of David’s death.

Meanwhile, the families of the two girls pray that they will soon be declared out of danger. The cousin of the victim’s girlfriend said that the girl had gone out with some friends. She has always been responsible and they can’t explain themselves what could have happened. The call came in at dawn, and as they reached the point of impact, they quickly knew that his condition was serious: “We want to understand what happened. Now we just hope you come back to us.”