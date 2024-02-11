Davide Calabria muscle injury for the Milan captain

The night at San Siro gives Milan 3 important points over Napoli scored by the duo Theo Hernandez (goal) and Rafael Leao (assist)which strengthen the Rossoneri's position in the Champions League zone and bring the Devil back to -8 from leaders Inter (with one less match to make up at San Siro on 28 February against Atalanta). “For a month and a half we have been traveling at Inter's speed,” said Stefano Pioli after the match.



But among so much good news, comes some bad news: Davide Calabria's injury. The Milan right-back came off in the 37th minute (replaced by Alessandro Florenzi) for a muscle problem. Let's see the results of the exams.

Davide Calabria injury: muscle edema. Skip Milan-Rennes and Monza-Milan

Muscle edema affecting the left short adductor: this is the result of the tests to which the Milan captain was subjected Davide Calabria. He will miss the first leg of the play-offs Europa League against the Rennes at San Siro (Thursday 15 February at 9pm) and the championship away match against Monza (Sunday 18 February at 8.45pm) and will then be re-evaluated next week.

Milan, Malik Thiaw returns to Pioli's disposal

Good news also comes from Milanello, given that Mattia Caldara And Malik Thiaw they returned to training regularly with the group. The German defender should therefore be called up for Milan-Rennes, where he will most likely go to the bench. An important return given that Stefano Pioli is in the Europa League he cannot have Jean-Carlo Simic and how central it has only the Matteo Gabbia duo available (great performance against Napoli confirming the Rossoneri's excellent return after the loan to Villarreal) and Simon Kajer (in addition to the possibility of deploying Theo Hernandez centrally in the event of an absolute emergency). No problem for Ismael Bennacer who came out at the end of the match against Napoli due to cramps.

