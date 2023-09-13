When it comes to the filmmaker David Yates and his return to the television series Max based on Harry Potter & Fantastic Beaststhe director said: “Never say never.” Yachts talked about his new movie Netflix“Pain Hustlers“, starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, at the Toronto Film Festival, where it had its world premiere.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed that Max was producing a television series Harry Potter in April during the streaming service’s press day, one that would revisit the iconic books over the course of a decade-long series. When the series became official earlier this spring, a search was underway for a showrunner as well as a new cast. JK Rowling and long-time collaborators Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts serve as executive producers. David Heyman, who developed the films, was in talks to do the same. The production company RowlingBrontë Film and TV, is producing alongside Warner Bros. Television.

“I started Potter in 2005, so it’s been an incredible journey,” says Yates.

Of the eight films based on the seven books, Yachts directed the last four films, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007), “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009) and “The Deathly Hallows Part One and Two” (2010 and 2011). Besides, Yachts took over the spin-off of Potterthe trilogy of “Fantastic Beasts“. In summary, one could say that Yachts know something about Potter: in the $9.7 billion franchise that spans both Potter as Fantastic Beastsits films account for 63% of that franchise’s global box office total, or $6.07 billion.

“We did the last one,’Secrets of Dumbledore‘, during the pandemic, before vaccines, so we were shooting that movie without vaccines,” he explains, “It was a pretty tough journey to put it all together.” “Great love and a lovely group I worked with,” he says. Yachts“But we haven’t had a conversation since we broke up.” “It’s been about ‘Let’s just put it on hold and finish it for a while,’” he said. “I’m excited to move forward, I loved doing ‘Pain Hustlers‘” he commented. “I have other projects on my desk, which are a million miles away from magicians and involve all kinds of things that are not related to magicians.”

“Pain Hustlers“based on the book by Evan Hughes”The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Start-Up“, follows Liza, who dreams of a better life for herself and her daughter. She gets a job in a bankrupt pharmacy and her audacity will catapult the company and herself into high society without knowing that she will soon find herself involved in a criminal conspiracy.

David Yates on if he could return to directing in the ‘Harry Potter’ Universe: “Never say never” #TIFF23 pic.twitter.com/CniZcTnfkl — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 11, 2023

Editor’s note: Personally, I don’t care, but I can’t help but feel very curious about how this series of events will unfold. Harry Potter, especially because now there would be plenty of time to tell many details that were omitted in the films.