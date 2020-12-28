The ICC DECADE AWARDS International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Decade (2010-2020) Awards on Monday (28 December). Team India captain Virat Kohli dominated the ICC Awards. Virat Kohli was adjudged the Best Male Cricketer of the Decade, the Best Male ODI International Cricketer of the Decade. Apart from this, Virat was the only Indian cricketer who made it to the ICC’s Best Men’s T20 Team of the Decade, Best Men’s ODI International and Best Men’s Test Team. The captain of the Test team was also selected Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli has been wished for these awards by Australia’s legendary cricketer David Warner in a fun way.

ICC Awards: ICC selected Virat Kohli as the best player of the decade

Warner has shared a video clip, in which he has put Virat’s face on his face through an app. Sharing this video, David Warner wrote, ‘No one will recognize this Player of Decade. Congratulations to Virat Kohli. ‘ Talking about Warner, he got a place in the ICC’s ODI and Test team of the decade.

Know what Virat Kohli said by receiving two big ICC Awards