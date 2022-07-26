Unfortunately, it was recently revealed that David Warner, a British actor who participated in films such as titanica Y The Omen, He passed away on July 24, 2022 at the age of 80This after facing a long fight against cancer.

According to a statement shared by his family, Warner had battled cancer for the past 18 months.. This was what was said about it:

“Over the past 18 months, he approached his diagnosis with characteristic grace and dignity… He will be sorely missed, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”

David Warner was born in Manchester, United Kingdom, on July 29, 1941. Although his credits begin in 1963, the year in which he worked on Tom Jonesso in various plays, it was not until 1976 that the actor gained great recognition for his participation in The Omen. His movie catalog also includes trontwo Star Trek tapes, Titanic, Mary Poppins Returnsand more.

Rest in peace, David Warner.

Via: Guardian