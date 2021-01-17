The lyrics of the hymn to Lucha Canaria, a traditional sport in the Islands, that the boy won against “rivals of greater weight” says. A Tenerife on a streak (five wins in a row) will cling to this idea in their Copa del Rey match against the powerful Villarreal. And so that “nobody knocks him down”, the island team must be very concentrated and avoid mistakes that Emery’s men, due to quality and potential, know how to take advantage of (follow the game live on As.com).

It will be an unprecedented duel in this competition, although in the League they have already seen each other several times at the Heliodoro without yellow joys. In any case, in this issue he is the favorite since he has a great squad, a world-class coach and they are in the upper zone of the Santander League.

However, Tenerife arrives at the appointment at its best. Five consecutive victories (all clean sheets), have raised morale and affirmed confidence in Ramis’ team that little by little begins to move away from the descent. He knows, however, that the Cup is an award that they will try to enjoy and, why not, continue to advance.

The Tenerife eleven will be the base of those that the technician has used in the Cup, but some variants are not ruled out. The former yellow Ortolá will be under the sticks and from there there may be variants. What will not change is the style: brave and forceful in the back and accurate forward. A formula that is working for now.

At Villarreal, meanwhile, he will get an eleven more than competitive, possibly made up of a mix of Cup players and some from the League. He comes to the duel with a good streak of results and sensations and the idea is to keep moving forward to choose to win one of the titles he is fighting for this season. The Foyth, Funes Mori, Yéremi Pino or Bacca are good arguments.