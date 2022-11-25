It is still unclear whether David Walliams will return as a jury member in next year Britain’s Got Talent . The comedian apologized earlier this month after it emerged that he had made “disrespectful comments” about two candidates in 2020.

A spokesman for the talent show tells British media that it is ‘uncertain’ whether Walliams will return to the jury desk. When apologizing, Walliams said: “These were never meant to be shared. These were private conversations with friends. Still, I’m very sorry,” he said.

According to a spokesman, no final decision has yet been made about the return of Walliams, who has been involved in the program since 2012. “The jury of Britain’s Got Talent in 2023 will be announced in due course.”

Earlier this month, leaked recordings revealed that the Little Britainstar yelled at two candidates after their auditions and made sexual remarks. The comments, big news domestically, were picked up by microphones capturing judges’ conversations between auditions. See also Ukraine negotiations: Zelenskyy attacks West - "Know who is trying to weaken sanctions"

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: