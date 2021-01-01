Between the 250 privileged who could run the San Silvestre of the pandemic, reserved for elite athletes who accredit a good mark, there was a well-known face, that of David Villa.

The top scorer of the National Team (59 goals) hung up his boots at the Japanese Vissel Kobe on January 1 And as the sports bug continues to bite him, now he has put on his athletic shoes. El Guaje, 39, has placed himself under the command of Fernando Marquina, who also set the tone for Raúl for the New York and Madrid marathons.

The former striker of teams like Valencia, Atlético and Barcelona finished with a time of 38:00, at an average of 3:48 per kilometer. For reference, Kenyan Daniel Simiu Ebenyo finished with 27:42.

“I’ve ended up suffering, because this is not my thing,” joked Villa at the finish line, still fatigued. “I have been running for a short time but it is a pleasure to be with the phenomena of athletics. Next year I will surely return, I like doing sports and hopefully he can do it next to 40,000 people leaving behind this hard year,” he closed. A runner with the soul of a killer.