New Delhi (AFP)

Indian Premier League club Odisha has announced the appointment of former Spanish international David Villa as director of football operations around the world.

The club said in a tweet on its Twitter account: “Odisha has included the World Cup winner and Spanish football legend David Villa to lead global football operations.” Villa is considered the best goalscorer in the history of the “La Roja” team, with whom he fought 98 international matches during which he scored 59 goals and crowned the title 2010 World Cup and 2008 European Cup.

“I will try to bring my experience, I have not played in India, but I have practiced football for 20 years as a professional player and accepted it in the academy,” said the former Barcelona player. Uchida, who is located in Bhubaneswar, finished last season in the bottom line in a league without relegation and promotion.

“The arrival of David is a confirmation of the intentions of Odisha, the region, the fans and of course the Indian Premier League in general,” said club president Raj Atwal.

Villa spent the height of his career in Spain with Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, where he won the Liga title three times and the Champions League title with the Catalan club in 2011, before moving to New York City and ending his career last year with Vissel Kobe, Japan.