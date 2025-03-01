David Uclés (Úbeda, January 21, 1991) has the non -lost accent of a high and interior Andalusia, according to Muñoz Molina of his native magina (Úbeda). The jewel with her sister Baeza of the Andalusian Renaissance has given, in the … Last century, a bouquet of creators on which Madrid is always present, like that horizon that is beyond desaperros or cazorla as they look up the peninsula. From Peninsulas this settler knows a lot, David Uclés, who is as ubecue as Antonio Muñoz Molina or as Joaquín Sabina, and who has given the printing press the ‘boom’ of the year: the novel ‘The peninsula of the empty houses’.

Among the three, it must be said, they have created a magical territory between sinuous olive trees and constructions of Andrés de Vandelvira. Uclés is shy to enter, he has that calm of the Jiennense earth than nobody turbhes. Not even the frantic rhythm of the city on which he walks triumphantly and calmly. Especially when they give twelve at night on the sun watch, and the streets have that secret, that silence that novels can suggest.

If criticism sees magical realism in his latest novel, he does not see it in Madrid, because the city, of being magical, is based on prints that he, quiet observer, mentally points for a work that has stored in the drawer and that is guessed between two passos and Gabriel García Márquez. With shyness of genius asks that we do not highlight that draft that keeps in the drawer, and that we consign from passing. Pasada also comments that in Madrid it has been installed in successive waves.

“His novel, you know, criticism knows, she oozes magical realism.” I dare to ask if there is some magical realism in Madrid.

“I see magical realism on a day -to -day basis, in any scene, unexpected.” Pretty. What happens. An outrage in which a man is saved. That are scenes of magical realism. Scenes are created that can be magical realism, but the city as such does not. Humans cause it.

-And so?

—Madrid seems to me a very classic architectural city speaking. I don’t see magical realism in it.

“Then, what does Madrid suppose you as a creator?”

“Madrid evokes peace of mind, despite how big it is.”

“Does this explain to me?”

– It is the city where I feel the most quiet of the big cities. The night is very evocative. It is a city to walk it at night. It is very beautiful to walk it.

“Is that custom of your custom?” The tour, come on …

“Any route that walks from twelve o’clock at night.” Especially in summer. Crossing the viaduct, Las Vistillas, go down to Madrid Río. Even traveling the great arteries. Gran Vía, Callao or Plaza de España, which is my favorite.

—He has been at Joaquín Sabina’s house …

-Yeah. His house is like a museum. It is full of painting, literature. The truth was very kind to me. He dedicated a sonnet; Well not me, to the novel, and we spent four hours talking about literature.

“Say, continue …

“His house is a museum, I insist.” He called me, he told me that he had read the book and that if he wanted to greet him. As soon as you enter gave me a hug as if we met a lifetime. Very familiar. I didn’t know him at all. Maybe being countrymen unites us.

—The two of Magina (Úbeda in his literary territory, by Muñoz Molina and Sabina). That city halfway, or not so much, between Granada and Madrid …

“Udea has a great relationship with Granada.” When you are a teenager you go to Granada. The first parties and the first love affairs. With Madrid that relationship is not so narrow. I studied a year in Granada.

—But something ubense will see in the city …

“On lonely walks.” And in those old neighborhoods. The rest does not … here there is no olive grove. The climate, if, but little else. Úbeda is almost a town.

“What would be brought from Úbeda?”

“The field, to be able to see horizon. Here you have to cross the M30, the M40, the M50, to see some horizon. You have to cross all those moles of concrete to get to the field. In Úbeda the olive trees and the mountain surround you.

“You are a lover, I know, the cinema.” Can you make it on the Madrid map?

– Whenever I move try to be near the Plaza de España. If I have to buy a house it will be there. Or near the film library in Antón Martín. I go to the princess cinemas, to the Golem. They are my escape.

—He said before the city, yes prints of magical realism they can occur in Madrid. Do you plan to materialize these prints?

“I have designed a novel, cross stories.” Stored in a drawer. It is a very distant thing.

“The last.” What is Madrid for you?

—It is work, liberation and beauty. I work because the editorial world is here. Liberation because leaving the closet in the field is very complicated, she suffocates you. You don’t have to warn of your sexual condition here. And beauty, because you can go from one neighborhood to another without a ugly break between them.