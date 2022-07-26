David Trimble, the former Northern Ireland prime minister who won a Nobel Peace Prize for his work of reconciliation between Protestants and Catholics in the British province, died on Monday at the age of 77, the Unionist party said.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Lord Trimble announce that he passed away earlier today (Monday) after a short illness,” the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) said in a statement.

A jurist by training, Trimble entered politics in the early 1970s in the unionist Vanguard party, which was very close to the paramilitaries. And 25 years later, this Protestant, together with the late John Hume, shaped the Good Friday Peace Agreement, for which both were rewarded with the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Deeply saddened by the death of David Trimble, who played a crucial and courageous role in bringing about peace in Northern Ireland,” Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin reacted on Twitter.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the former Northern Irish leader, calling him a “giant in British and international politics.” “He will be remembered for his intelligence, personal bravery and steadfast determination to change policy for the better,” Johnson added on Twitter.

“David was a great figure, who played a decisive role in achieving the agreement (of Good Friday, ndlr) and in the creation of Northern Ireland today,” wrote the leader of British diplomacy (and candidate for prime minister ) Liz Truss. – “Courage and vision” –

Trimble led the first power-sharing government among Nationalist Republicanss (mostly Catholics) who defend the reunification of Ireland, and the unionists (mostly Protestants) who defend the permanence in the British crown.

“David Trimble was a man of courage and vision. He made the decision for peace when the opportunity presented itself and sought to end decades of violence that had plagued his beloved Northern Ireland,” current UUP leader Doug Beattie said in Twitter.

Trimble joined the UUP in 1978 and took over as head of the party in 1995, five years after his first term as an MP in the British parliament in London. In the autumn (boreal) of 1997, after the ceasefire declaration of the Irish Republican Army (IRA, in English), he was the first unionist official to dialogue with the republicans of Sinn Fein, the political arm of the IRA.

In 1998 he won the Nobel Peace Prize alongside former Catholic leader John Hume for “their efforts to find a peaceful solution” to a conflict that left more than 3,500 dead. – Northern Irish Protocol –

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill also sent her condolences to Trimble’s family. “Her important contribution of hers to the peace process and her courage in helping to bring about the Good Friday Agreement leave a legacy that, a quarter of a century later, her family can be proud of,” he wrote on Twitter. O’Neill.



Trimble’s death comes at a time of tension in Northern Ireland over post-Brexit agreements between the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU). The Northern Ireland protocol plans to protect the single European market without having to return to the physical borders between this British province and the Republic of Ireland, a member country of the EU, and avoid weakening the peace signed in 1998.

But the unionists are strongly opposed to the protocol and denounce that a border would be created in the Irish Sea, within the United Kingdom. Since May, they block the institutions of the province, refusing to join the local executive until the controls are abandoned.

The UK government has submitted a bill to parliament that is currently under review to go beyond some of its obligations under the deal, a move the EU considers illegal and which allows for the threat of trade retaliation.

A supporter of Brexit, Trimble last year questioned the legality of the Northern Ireland agreement, which governs relations between the British province and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member country.

