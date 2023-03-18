He did it, David the young man who traveled by bicycle from Peru arrived in Aguascalientes to see the Broken Christ.

After a year and two months, the young adventurer who left Arequipa on his bicycle called Goliath, arrived at his destination; San Jose de Gracia.

Through their social networks documented when he met El Cristo Rotoafter crossing several countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, among others.

Instagram Story @congoliatenruta

In January the young man arrived in Hidalgo, where he was supported by some people and organizations Like the Volunteer Firefighters.

“David comes from Peru, he has been traveling for a year, now he is going to Aguascalientes and he is passing through Hidalgo territory, if you see him support him with something, so that he can continue on his way,” the Firefighters published on January 17 on their Facebook page.

David’s journey was documented on his social networks @congoliatenruta since he left his country in search of reaching the Magic Town, San José de Gracia.