Madrid, Spain.- David Summers, the iconic singer of Hombres G, did not want to miss the presentation of Rock a la Par, an initiative that had the support of the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The artist returned to the stage to sing his legendary song “Voy a Pasármelo Bien”, while his son Daniel played the bass. This was how he showed his gifts as a musician, a virtue that he has inherited from his father, in a project about which the singer has confessed to be “very excited”, stating that he will dedicate time to support it in person.

Additionally, David shared some details about his upcoming wedding to Christine Cambeiro, an event that promises to be an unforgettable musical celebration.

“We are going to have a great big band orchestra, an incredible reggae group, and, of course, Hombres G will also play some songs. Dani will go on stage, in short, it is going to be a complete musical party,” he declared.

The interpreter of “Te Quiero” and “Un Par de Palabras” took advantage of the occasion to praise his future wife.

“Well, I really didn’t think I was going to get married again, ever in my life, but I have found a woman who is wonderful, who supports me in everything, who loves me and my children very much, who take care of our family.

“Aside from being gorgeous, I’m happy with her. I don’t think I have to look any further, this is what I need and she’s the person I want to spend the rest of my life with,” Summers, 60, revealed.

In addition to her wedding preparations, she also expressed her gratitude to Díaz Ayuso for her support in the Rock a la Par project.

“The truth is that it has been very exciting. I did not expect it to be so exciting. I have loved the words of Isabel, who is a fantastic aunt, and all the nice things she has said about Dani and the support she is giving to this project so pretty”.

Rock a la Par is an initiative that seeks to include people with disabilities in the world of music, and Summers has highlighted the role of his son, Dani.

“We are very excited about this project. Dani is a musical genius, and watching him develop and contribute is something that makes me proud.

“This project not only seeks musical talent at all ages, but also in all abilities, demonstrating that we all have something unique to contribute,” concluded the Madrid native.