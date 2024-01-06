“'Starsky and Hutch' is still my favorite series, I discovered it when I was 14, and since then I watched it again, I bought all four seasons, I bought the red car, and my biggest dream has always been to meet them. Thank you for this beautiful series. “I have been faithful to this series for 44 years,” a fan wrote yesterday in one of the many accounts of instagram of the iconic series, which yesterday lost one of its protagonists: David Soul.

The American actor who gave life to Detective Hutch died at the age of 80 and with him a void among the millions of fans of the production in which, together with Paul Michael Glaserwho played Starsky, made up one of the most memorable couples on television in the 70s.

It was Soul's wife, Helen Snell, who broke the news. “Dear husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away yesterday after a brave battle for life in the company of his family. He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as an actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. “His smile, his laugh and his passion for his life will be remembered by the many lives he has touched,” the widow said.

'Starsky and Hutch' had 92 regular 48-minute episodes. It was created by the television producer William Blinn and broadcast between April 30, 1975 and May 15, 1979 on the ABC network in the United States. Under the direction of Jack Starrett, it featured two police detectives who moved around in the also legendary red Ford Gran Torino with a white stripe.

Scenes. Along with Paul Michael Glaser, currently 80 years old and retired from acting. They became a memorable duo, part of popular culture. Photo: diffusion

“This production marked a milestone in Soul's career, but his work was not limited to this role. Although he became a familiar face to television viewers of the time, he also enjoyed a diverse acting career that included both theater and film. However, it was the character of Hutch that gave him special notoriety and ensured him a prominent place in the history of television,” the critic reviewed yesterday.

“Soul He was in charge of enchanting teenagers with his blonde hair. to the wind and with his great scene in which he jumps to fall sitting in the red car, immortalized in the credits of the series,” they recalled a few years ago in a profile of the series.

The series' impact extended beyond nostalgia, as it introduced elements that would be adopted by numerous action and police drama series in the following decades.

And what happened to Paul Michael Glaser? He suffered the loss of a daughter who was only 7 years old and then of his wife. He remarried. He is 80 years old and lives retired with his family, enjoying fishing and painting.

