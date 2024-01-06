The world of American cinema and TV is mourning the death of David Soul. The actor, director and singer passed away at the age of 80 at his home in London. He became known in the seventies thanks to the role of detective Kenneth Hutchinson in the iconic TV series Starsky & Hutch. His wife announced his death.

The world of television in the United States of America and beyond lose a great actor and artist in generalcapable of remaining imprinted in everyone's memory for the many roles played over the course of his long career.

Born in Chicago in 1943 from a family of Norwegian origins, he spent his childhood traveling with his father between America and Europe. He began his artistic career in the late sixties, when during a television show sang one of his songs and declared that he wanted to become famous for his music.

However, to make it known first in the USA and then practically all over the world, was his acting career.

He initially appeared in some television shows, such as Star Trek. Then in 1973 she acted in the film A 44 Magnum for Inspector Callaghanalongside Clint Eastwood.

However, his definitive consecration came in 1975, when he took on the role of the for the first time Detective Kenneth Hutchinson in what was destined to become one of the most loved TV series of all time, Starsky & Hutch.

He was at his side, playing detective Dave Starsky Paul Michael Glaser.

The announcement of the death of David Soul

To announce the disappearance by David Soul was the American gossip and news site TMZ.

The causes of death have not yet been confirmed, but in a note disclosed by his family, in particular his wife Helen Snell, it is explained that he surrendered after a tough battle for life.

Rumors speak of a cancerwho ultimately defeated him.

He went to hospital London where he had been hospitalized for some time.

He also lived in London. In 2004 he officially became a British citizenwhile still maintaining American citizenship.

The latest work dates back to 2020, when from director he worked on the creation of a documentary entitled “America”.