“That preaches with the example because in the end, because of these people, we have the bad reputation we and the others leave unscathed,” said the goalkeeper of the Madrid team





The final stretch of Getafe-Betis It has been more than intense. Just six minutes after the penalty transformed by ISCO 1-2 arrived by mediation Borja Mayoral. Six minutes of prolongation were decreed and the Verdiblanco team ended with a footballer less for the direct red to Antony In the 94th minute.

The encounter with the Verdiblanco triumph ended and the first valuations arrived on the pitch. Getafe’s goalkeeper in this Sunday’s game, David Soriahas sent a message to the Verdiblanco team and the coach, Manuel Pellegrini.

According to the goalkeeper, “we have entered his game, I think we have not known how to interpret the game well from the beginning. And then they have done the opposite of what their coach preaching. He is saying that he is a football lover, that they do not waste time and every time he plays against us. I imagine that today he will not be happy with his team’s game ».

«I think they have played three minutes of the six he added. If it is so much, that he preforms with the example because in the end, because of these people, we have the bad reputation we and the others leave unscathed, ”added David Soria.