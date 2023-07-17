Monday, July 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

David Smolansky will support María Corina Machado: the role she will have in her team

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in World
0
David Smolansky will support María Corina Machado: the role she will have in her team

Close


Close

david smolansky

Smolansky was the coordinator of a working group of the OAS General Secretariat.

Photo:

EFE / Luis Eduardo Noriega

Smolansky was coordinator of a working group of the OAS General Secretariat.

The opponent was part of the Popular Will party, led by Leopoldo López.

Not surprisingly, opponent-in-exile David Smolansky announced over the weekend that he would join presidential candidate María Corina Machado. Its function will be to coordinate Venezuelans abroad.

(Read also: Why does Nicolás Maduro want to get rid of the Communist Party of Venezuela?)

Smolansky was a member of the Popular Will party of Leopoldo López and Juan Guaidó for a long time. Fleeing the country, he took it upon himself to follow up on diaspora issues and served as Commissioner for the migrant and refugee crisis at the Organization of American States. The appointment was made by the well-known interim government of Guaidó.

See also  NBK members request psychological tests for school bus drivers

The announcement was made in a video posted on his social networks. He said that “María Corina has always been firm against Chávez and against Maduro.”

Previously, Smolansky and Machado agreed on several opinions. Now assures that a new stage in his career begins next to the opposition candidate.

Machado assured that he was excited to have the opponent who was mayor of the El Hatillo municipality, on the outskirts of Caracas and was threatened by the government of Nicolás Maduro.

(Read also: Why does Nicolás Maduro want to get rid of the Communist Party of Venezuela?)

“We are meeting Venezuelans of different generations and trades, with a wide diversity of ideas and trajectories, and with a common dream: to meet again here to build a great country together,” Machado wrote.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

See also  US senators criticize relaxation of sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#David #Smolansky #support #María #Corina #Machado #role #team

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result