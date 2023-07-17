David Smolansky will support María Corina Machado: the role she will have in her team

Not surprisingly, opponent-in-exile David Smolansky announced over the weekend that he would join presidential candidate María Corina Machado. Its function will be to coordinate Venezuelans abroad.

(Read also: Why does Nicolás Maduro want to get rid of the Communist Party of Venezuela?)

Smolansky was a member of the Popular Will party of Leopoldo López and Juan Guaidó for a long time. Fleeing the country, he took it upon himself to follow up on diaspora issues and served as Commissioner for the migrant and refugee crisis at the Organization of American States. The appointment was made by the well-known interim government of Guaidó.

The announcement was made in a video posted on his social networks. He said that “María Corina has always been firm against Chávez and against Maduro.”

Previously, Smolansky and Machado agreed on several opinions. Now assures that a new stage in his career begins next to the opposition candidate.

As of today I assume the coordination of the movement of Venezuelans abroad of the presidential candidate, María Corina Machado. I appreciate the trust of @MariaCorinaYA. You are not only a great friend but an upright, honest and courageous leader that the country needs… —David Smolansky (@dsmolansky) July 16, 2023

Machado assured that he was excited to have the opponent who was mayor of the El Hatillo municipality, on the outskirts of Caracas and was threatened by the government of Nicolás Maduro.

“We are meeting Venezuelans of different generations and trades, with a wide diversity of ideas and trajectories, and with a common dream: to meet again here to build a great country together,” Machado wrote.

David, I am excited and proud to have your energy, experience and work in this great movement that is growing every day! We are meeting Venezuelans of different generations and trades, with a wide diversity of ideas and trajectories, and with a common dream: to meet again… https://t.co/pk2wCErVSE — Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) July 16, 2023

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS