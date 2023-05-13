I know the power of addictions. His initial joys maintained for a long time. Also the brutalization that they end up imposing. I watch the permanent hitch with his smartphone and with other technological prodigies in the crowds that populate the streets and I suspect that those devices without which current existence is inconceivable also accompany them relentlessly in their homes and even in their dreams, which are the essential instrument for something called living or survive. At the moment, the infinite addicts do not have the predatory aspirations of zombies, they do not devour those who are not like them. They only ignore, despise or run over them if they cross their self-absorbed path. But everything will come.

I note the proliferation of series starring the walking dead. They seem to enjoy a large audience. I can’t get past the second chapter. However, I continue to devour in my cloistered existence the movies, books, music and series that gave me something similar to happiness. And unlike me, those miracles haven’t gotten old. They continue to cause me priceless sensations. In times of desolation they become the table of the shipwrecked.

I find out that David Simon, the Shakespeare who created the series The Wire, He has been fired from the production company HBO after 25 years working there. For joining the writers’ strike. Good time to return to his masterpiece, even if he visits it every year. Never has a document like this, so lucid and bitter, about the invulnerability of the system and corruption as a norm, been filmed with so much talent, truth, nuances, emotion, bad host, complexity. But the system can be scratched by professionals, by audacious losers bent on turning things around a bit. The Wire embodies the paradise of always.

