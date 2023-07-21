Jug of cold water in the Real. The txuri-urdin squad loses David Silva due to an injury, not just any injury, but one that has affected the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The same area that Sadiq, Oyarzabal and Carlos Fernández were also damaged in the last two seasons and that kept them away from the pitch for at least nine months.

The txuri-urdin club issued a medical report late this Thursday afternoon in which it indicated that the player “had to leave the training session on Wednesday due to discomfort in his left knee. In the imaging tests carried out, a lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament was observed. At this moment he is waiting to be evaluated by a specialist, something that will take place next week ».

The exact extent of the injury is still unknown, but the club is pessimistic about the results that the medical tests that the canary undergoes may yield. The royalist will go the week that he comes to the clinic of the renowned traumatologist Mikel Sánchez in Vitoria to be examined in detail. Sánchez is the same specialist who recently operated on Sadiq Umar and Oyarzabal’s knee.

It will be then when the definitive diagnosis is established, but the sports management is already thinking about the possibility that Imanol will not be able to count on the midfielder for the entire season. If it is confirmed that he suffers a break in the joint, the estimated sick leave time is at least eight months, although the closest examples of his colleagues indicate that the final recovery takes longer.

If the worst possible scenario is confirmed, Silva would have to undergo surgery, just as Carlos Fernández, Oyarzabal and Sadiq did previously. If this circumstance occurs, it is very likely that the footballer will remain unprecedented this season, since he would return in the last months of the championship and by then he would have no room for maneuver to adapt to the rhythm that the competition will demand.

Everything indicates that Silva, at 37, will face the worst injury he has suffered in his entire career. In his career of more than 20 seasons in the elite, it is the first time that he has suffered from an ailment of these characteristics.

Silva was facing his fourth campaign as a Real player after his arrival at the Gipuzkoan team surprised planet football in the summer of 2020. The canary chose the blue and white entity as his destination after leaving Manchester City where he completed a decade-long successful career. He left the Etihad with the honors of captain and they even erected a statue in his honor outside the stadium.

On May 4, he renewed his contract for one more year, until June 30, 2024, in what was foreseeably going to be his last year as txuri-urdin. La Real has always tried to take care of the player’s physical condition with great caution. Without going any further, he had started this preseason at a slower pace than the rest of the squad, precisely in order to avoid physical problems.

Brais Méndez, Marín or signing



It has not been until this second week of the preseason when he has fully joined group training. The third session is when the left knee has played a trick on him.

Imanol will now have to assess which players he has that can play Silva’s role, taking into account that he is a unique and irreplaceable footballer. Brais Méndez and Pablo Marín are called to also occupy that third height in the center of the field in a 4-3-3 formation, where the one from Arguineguín was placed. This unforeseen event could also make the option of going to the market valued, although like Silva there is no other like it.