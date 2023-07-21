David Silva, a Real Sociedad player, has injured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, as announced by the Basque team in a statement. The 37-year-old midfielder from the Canary Islands withdrew from training with knee discomfort and is still waiting to be evaluated by a specialist, according to the medical report published on the team’s social networks. txuriurdin. A possible ligament tear means a recovery of at least 6 months, which would force the player from Arguineguín to miss a good part of the season.

Silva arrived at Real Sociedad in the summer of 2020 from Manchester City and in May he extended his contract for a fourth season. The Canarian player has become a key player in the game of the Basque team, which after a great campaign managed to get into Champions League positions for next season.

