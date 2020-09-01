If the British tabloids have to fear anyone, it is none other than lawyer David Sherborne. This 52-year-old lawyer, particularly known in the industry and in the press for his extensive practice in terms of reputational management, is the one that many well-known faces turn to when it comes to cases of defamation, privacy or confidentiality against the media. They say that he has Harry Styles and Hugh Grant on the speed dial of his phone and in his long list of clients are the marriage of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones, the Beckhams, the Trumps, the Clintons, Diana of Wales, the writer JK Rowling, Jude Law, Sienna Miller, Amy Winehouse, Kate Moss or Elton John, among many others.

Now, she has returned to the spotlight of the media thanks to two high-profile cases she is working on, representing not only the Duchess of Sussex in her case against The Mail on Sundaybut also Johnny Depp in his libel suit against The Sun. In both, he hopes the judge will find the newspapers guilty of invading the privacy of their clients and writing falsehoods about them. These last three weeks have been dedicated to defending the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean, who filed a lawsuit against The Sun for calling Depp a violent husband in a 2018 article in which it was taken for granted that the interpreter exercised violence against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. The trial, whose start was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been seen for sentencing.

But Sherborne smiles calmly when at the gates of the London court he is asked about his feelings in the face of the final sentence. And his previous successes endorse it. Among some of the best known cases of characters against media in which he has participated is the one that pitted Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones against the British magazine Hello! in 2003 for posting stolen images of their wedding when they had sold the exclusive to okay, another publication specialized in celebrities. The couple of actors then obtained a compensation of seven million euros. It also got that News of the World paid more than 76,000 euros to the former president of the International Automobile Federation, Max Mosley, for a defamation case when he published in 2008 that he participated in a Nazi-themed orgy. But his name became especially known in 2013, when he defended Hugh Grant in the so-called Levenson commission, held by the judge of the same name after the scandal of the illegal wiretapping of, again, the now-defunct tabloid News of the World.

It is not just his victories – or his clients – that make this British lawyer take a large part of the attention in each of his cases. His careful and studied hairstyle, his tight shirts, his tailored and designer suits, his exaggerated theatricality in front of the stage and, even, his flirtation with the judge, have made “Sherbs” or “Orange Sherbet”, as he is known for his perpetual mahogany tan, another star in the courts. As collected The TimesDavid Sherbone has a reputation for being, in the words of a former colleague by profession, “really quite annoying.”

Coming from a family of lawyers, in 1990 he graduated with honors from the University of Oxford and specialized in the College of Law in London. According to people around him, Sherborne has a warm and understanding personality although his style with clients is “humorous” and, unlike other congested law firms, yours, 5RB, has “a huge glass table, a Nespresso machine and works of art hanging on the walls.” “He likes to present a fun and outgoing personality and is very trying to get attention. The rest of the lawyers were hypercritical because he broke the rules in the courts, ”says this same former colleague to the British newspaper.

Sherborne’s private life is as colorful as that of her famous clients. He has two children with his first wife and one with his second, whom he met when she was a junior attorney at the Harbottle & Lewis media law firm. His last known partner is Carine Patry Hoskins. Their romance was controversial as he was one of the investigators on Levenson’s team and their romantic relationship came to question the process of the wiretapping scandal. Their romance became public when they traveled together to the Greek island of Santorini in August 2012, at which time the two were going through divorce proceedings. They both insisted that their relationship began after the process ended, and since then, David Sherborne has made his fight against the tabloid press a true personal battle.