«I grew up watching you on Tg: a good journalist. And I was so proud when you became President of the European Parliament. You left us suddenly, but you inspired us for a better Europe ». James Borg, a native of Malta, is one of the many officials of the EU Parliament who lined up yesterday to leave a memory in the book of condolences for David Sassoli. He stands on a small table on the third floor in front of a flag with twelve stars in mourning, at the exit of the plenary.

In the offices of the Brussels building, parliamentary activity has resumed regularly, between the meetings of the delegations, the knots of MEPs at the bar and the hearings of the candidates who will run for the presidency of the Chamber next Tuesday in Strasbourg. But the corridor leading to the condolence book suddenly turns off any background noise. As you get closer, only the whispers of those who queue up to print a thought dedicated to the Italian politician who occupied the presidential office right up there, on the ninth floor, remain. «Simplicity and honesty, thanks President». “Thank you for your continuing battle for European unity.” “Thank you for your enthusiasm and for your dedication to the work and values ​​of the EU”. “Goods”. “Thank you”. “Gracias”. Languages ​​change, but the most repeated word is that of thanks.

The same procession went on all day yesterday also in the offices of the European Parliament in Rome and Milan: politicians, diplomats, many ordinary citizens. Precisely those citizens whom Sassoli has tried to bring to the European institutions, reducing institutional activity in everyday life. The same work that for two and a half years has been carried out by the Antonio Megalizzi Foundation, created by the friends and family of the young Italian journalist who died following the attack on the Christmas markets of 11 December 2018 in Strasbourg, where he was to follow the proceedings of the plenary. Luana Moresco was his girlfriend and since that day she has transferred all the love for her partner that she no longer has in the works of the Foundation. «I wanted to carry on Antonio’s dream and ideals – explains Luana -, but Sassoli told me that with this project I would not only carry on his dream and his ideals, but those of many young people who share European values. Over time I discovered that he was right ».

As president of the Parliament, Sassoli has closely followed the work of the Foundation, participating in various initiatives in Italy. «He has always shown great sensitivity – recalls Luana – because during his political action he wanted to put young people at the center. He proved to be an active listener who gave us the strength to move forward. A human closeness that every time he transmitted to me in a tight embrace ».

Antonio Megalizzi worked for Europhonica, the European university radio circuit. ‘And do you know who was the first guest MEP from Strasbourg in 2015? David Sassoli », says Simone Pavesi, who today is the project leader of Europhonica Italia. For the boys of the radio that tells of Europe, Sassoli was “the president of the Europeans” and the fact that he was Italian “was a particular pride”. One thing did not escape the authors and listeners of Europhonica: «Young people were in almost all of his speeches. During the budget negotiations he fought hard to ensure adequate resources for young people. His desire to hand over a better world to the new generations was evident ».

Who Sassoli knew him as a young man is Alberto Mazzola. The friend of a lifetime has just left on the book of condolences exhibited in Parliament “a last goodbye after more than 45 close years”. They had met in their twenties during the meetings of the young people of the Christian Democrats: “We wanted to go to Rome and change the world,” says Mazzola, who is now the director of the European railways association. Their paths crossed again in Brussels and the two old friends found themselves working on the same dossiers when Sassoli was the rapporteur for the railway reform. «He built ideal bridges, but also physical ones – Mazzola is moved -. Its reform will bring all Europeans closer and closer in a sustainable way ».