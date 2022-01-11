After two weeks in an Italian hospital due to complications from a dysfunction of his immune system, the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, died at the age of 65. Sassoli had canceled all his public events due to his health condition.

After contracting pneumonia in September, Sassoli had been recovering for two months and had even returned to her public events. However, he had to be re-admitted for "serious complications after a dysfunction of his immune system."

This was reported by his spokesman, Roberto Cuillo, through his Twitter account: “The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, died at 1.15 am on January 11 at the hospital in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalized.”

Cuillo added that details of the date and place of the Italian politician’s funeral will be released in the next few hours.

This is the first death of a President of the European Parliament, while in office. However, the regulations stipulate that the vice president is the one who must take office. Thus, the first vice-president, Roberta Metsola, of Maltese, is expected to lead Parliament.

Before entering politics, Sassoli served as a journalist and was appointed President of the European Parliament in July 2019. He had a week left to complete his term. Next Tuesday the European Parliament will elect a new president and Metsola was already the favorite.

