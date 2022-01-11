The President of the European Parliament, the Italian Social Democrat David sassoli, died at dawn this Tuesday at 65 years of age. MEPs remembered him as a “champion of democracy”.

Sassoli died at the Oncology Reference Center in Aviano, Italy, where he had been hospitalized since the end of December, his spokesperson, Roberto Cuillo, announced on Twitter.

“The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours,” he added.

On Monday afternoon, Cuillo’s team had announced that Sassoli had been hospitalized in Italy since December 26, due to a “dysfunction of your immune system“.

Sassoli, who had passed a leukemia last year, he was hospitalized again in the fall for a pneumonia, which kept him away from parliamentary activity for several weeks.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel described him as a “sincere and passionate European, his warmth, his generosity, his kindness and his smile are already missing us.”

For her part, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wrote on Twitter: “I am extremely saddened by the loss of a great European and a proud Italian, an attentive journalist, an extraordinary President of the European Parliament and, before everything, a friend. “

Meanwhile, conservative Maltese Euro-legislator Robert Metsola, considered Sassoli’s most likely successor at the head of the European Parliament, said: “My heart is broken. Europe has lost a leader, I have lost a friend, and democracy has lost a champion. “.

The Italian Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the Economy, said that “we will remember a leader of democracy and a defender of Europe. You were luminous, generous and happy.”

Franz Timmermans, Vice-President of the European Commission, said that Sassoli’s courtesy “was an inspiration to everyone.”

His political career

The mandate of this former journalist and presenter of TV news in Italy began in 2019 and expired this month in the middle of the five-year European legislature. The election of his successor was scheduled for January 18.

In mid-December, the Social Democrats (the second largest parliamentary force) announced that they were renouncing to present a candidate, opening the door to the right-wing candidate, the Maltese Metsola, current first vice president of the institution.

European MP since 2009, Sassoli was elected in July 2019 as president of the chamber following an agreement to distribute the presidency of the main positions of responsibility of the European Union among the three major formations.

By virtue of this pact, the right won the presidency of the European Commission with Von der Leyen, the center liberals were left with the leadership of the European Council, with Charles Michel, and the Social Democrats with Parliament. His mandate was marked by the health crisis that has forced the European Parliament, the only directly elected community institution, to work remotely.

During this time, Sassoli gave up the empty premises of the Parliament in Strasbourg and Brussels for the preparation of meals for people in need and the installation of a testing center for covid-19.

In mid-November, he received “unanimous support” from his group to run for a second term. But then avoided declaring himself officially a candidate and his state of health filled his candidacy with uncertainty.

“We are not here to talk about me. I am at the service of my group”he prudently declared to the Social Democratic MEPs on that occasion.

