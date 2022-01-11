David Sassoli, who died on the night of 11 January, would have turned 66 on 30 May and was born in Florence. Professional journalist since 1986, he was deputy director of Tg1 from 2006 to 2009. Elected European parliamentarian for the Democratic Party in the seventh legislature, was head of the Pd delegation within the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats. Re-elected at the 2014 European Championships, he was Vice President of the European Parliament from July 2014 to May 2019.

He reapplied to the vote on May 26, 2019 in the constituency of central Italy and was re-elected with 128,533 votes. On 3 July 2019 he was elected president of the European Parliament, the seventh Italian to hold the office, with 345 votes on the second ballot. On 15 December, one month after his mandate expired, he announced that he would not reapply for the presidency of the European Parliament in order “not to divide the pro-European majority”.

He moved to Rome as a child, due to the work of his father, a journalist, Sassoli it was formed in the tradition of democratic Catholicism, taking an interest in scouting, in particular the Italian Catholic Guides and Scouts Association. In the 1980s he had participated in the experience of the Democratic League, a political reflection group led by Pietro Scoppola, Achille Ardigò, Paolo Prodi, Roberto Ruffilli.

The President of the European Parliament he was married to Alessandra Vittorini, architect, daughter of urban planner Marcello Vittorini, at the top of the Superintendence of Archeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of L’Aquila since 2015, with whom he had two children, Livia and Giulio.