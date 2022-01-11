David Sassoli died in the night after a life spent between journalism and politics: from deputy director of Rai1 to president of the European Parliament, up to rumors about the Quirinale

Three terms as MEP, the last of which culminated in the election as president of the Strasbourg assembly, after a career as a journalist full of awards and achievements, until the last few weeks, when his profile had ended up in the totonomi for the race to the Quirinale.

David Maria Sassoli, born in Florence on May 30, 1956, died at the Aviano Cancer Reference Center, today after being hospitalized for a serious complication linked to a dysfunction of the immune system which the country had only learned a few hours earlier.

Professional journalist since 1986, it has been deputy director of Tg1 Rai from 2006 to 2009. Elected that year European parliamentarian for the Democratic Party, he played the role of head of the Pd delegation within the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats. Re-elected at the 2014 European Championships, has been Vice-President of the European Parliament from July 2014 to May 2019.

Son of art, since his father was also a journalist and for this he had moved to Rome, Sassoli had studied in the capital, attending the Virgilio classical high school and then the Faculty of Political Science La Sapienza of Rome. He did not finish his university studies because he started working as a journalist at a very young age. He worked at the newspaper The weather, to the news agency Asca, in the Roman editorial office of The day, and then it was assumed in Rai in 1992.

His political education also began as a young man, attending Scouting circles, then in White Rose, an association of political culture that brought together groups of young people from Catholic associations (Aci, Fuci, Acli), and in the 1980s participated in the experience of the Democratic League, a political reflection group led by Pietro Scoppola, Achille Ardigò, Paolo Prodi, Roberto Ruffilli. Married, two children, a Fiorentina fan, he is one of the founders of Article 21.