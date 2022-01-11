“You can live and die in many ways. David Sassoli”, who died in the night at the age of 65, “he fought and worked until the last moment, informing himself, actively participating in the cause of the common good, with indomitable curiosity and passion, despite the increasingly precarious state of health, after the temporary resumption of some time ago “. To write it, in a post published on David Sassoli’s Facebook profile, is his staff.” In this moment so sad for many and many Italian and European citizens the strength of his teachings and indications remains intact: never pretend, never feed controversy, spirals, prejudices, gossip, meanness“, they add.