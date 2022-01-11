David Sassoli, the Prime Minister Mario Draghi expresses its deepest condolences for the death of the president of the European Parliament. It is learned from Palazzo Chigi.

“Man of the institutions, profound pro-European, passionate journalist, Sassoli has been a symbol of balance, humanity, generosity. These qualities have always been recognized by all his colleagues, from every political position and from every European country, testifying to his extraordinary passion civil, his ability to listen, his constant commitment to the service of citizens – says the prime minister-. His untimely and sudden death leaves us dismayed. To his wife, Alessandra Vittorini, to his children, Livia and Giulio, and to all his loved ones, my personal and government condolences “.