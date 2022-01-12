The MEP of Alternative fuer Deutschland Nicolaus Fest would have rejoiced in a WhatsApp group of colleagues over the death of the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli. “Finally this bastard is gone,” wrote the MEP, according to the German broadcaster Ard in its News of the day.

Fest does not deny the sentences he wrote in an internal chat. The MEP, who has worked for a long time as a journalist and who is the son of the historian Joachim Fest, used the word ‘Dreckschwein’, a heavy insult (dirty pig, bastard) in a chat.

In a post published on a social network after the news given by the Ard, Fest claims that “the image given of Sassoli in the obituaries is incomplete” and accuses the late president of having ‘covered up’ some alleged scandals linked to some MEPs. Alleged scandals that “can be commented on in an internal chat with clear words”, he claims. “It is unfortunate – he adds – that screenshots of internal communications are filtered” externally. “Political work, especially in a rather small delegation, is based on mutual trust,” he concludes.

In the evening, an apology arrives: “My words about David Sassoli’s death were inappropriate. I’m sorry. If he were still alive, I’d apologize.”

Fest’s words are “indecent and very serious” and “they must absolutely be condemned,” says Lega MEP Silvia Sardone to Adnkronos, who sits in the Identità e Democrazia group, which also includes Fest.

“The tone and content of these statements – adds Sardone – are very far from my way of thinking and from that of the League. We must have respect for Sassoli’s family, who were a correct president as well as a decent and absolutely respectable person. my condemnation of the deplorable declarations of the German deputy “, he concludes.

“On behalf of the Identity and Democracy group, I strongly condemn the serious and unacceptable statements made by MEP Nicolaus Fest regarding the disappearance of David Sassoli. I agree with what was declared by Afd’s head of delegation Jörg Meuthen, who immediately and clearly deplored the gesture. These are tones and statements that do not belong to us and that violate the principles and the statute of our group: disciplinary actions will be proposed in the next Id bureau “, says Marco Zanni, MEP of the League and president of the Identity and Democracy group.

“The sentences of exultation for the death of David Sassoli by the MEP from Alternative for Germany (Afd), Nicolaus Fest, are a shame. An insult to the memory of the President of the European Parliament and an offense to our country”, says Laura Garavini, deputy chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and deputy vicar group of Iv-Psi.

“This is the true face of the sovereign right. Praising the death of a political opponent – he adds – is inhumane. We hope that your parliamentary delegation will sanction this behavior, apologizing to the European Parliament and to our country. And that it officially distances itself. from Fest. Just as the right-handers of our house should do as they go hand in hand with the Afd “.