Luis Carrero, who was an advisor vocal in Moncloa until at the end of 2023, agreed to a position in commission of services in the Diputación de Badajoz that sat to share office with his friend David Sánchez, was the one who personally delivered to the agency … Pacense the annual memories that the musician had been elaborating as a balance of his management at the head of the Performing Arts Office, the position he has already resigned and that is on suspicion of having created ad hoc for him.

It was clarified by Manuel Candalija, director of the Culture Area of ​​the Diputación, to which the judge had requested explanations because when she contributed those annual balances that had required her, they were dated and signed by hand, so there was no way to clarify if they had been made in a timely manner OA posteriori. The judge wanted to know if they had submitted telematics to compare the date and once it was told that no, he asked for details about the way in which the Diputación had made those documents, a total of 8, dated in consecutive courses since 2017 and until this month.

«The eight documents to which the providence refers were deposited within a physical folder at my work table on the morning of February 3, 2025, without me being present at that time. To questions of that same day of this address, the deposit Don Luís Carrero confirmed, which occupies in the commission of services the position of head of the Coordination Section of Centers and Programs of Cross -Broady Activities, for the absence of the head of the Office of Performing Arts, Don David Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, ”says Candalija’s writing to whom ABC had access.

He reiterates that “the eight documents to which the providence refers were not sent to this area by telematic means in which it would record its issuance and/or reception date” but “consist of this address of the area from 3 February 2025 », when they were scanned and archived in an administrative digital folder of Labor«.

Thus, these documents have not gone through the Registry of the Diputación, so that they do not have an entry or exit seal, beyond that scan to which it refers, nor are they part «of any administrative file that would culminate With administrative resolution », as explained by the Director of Culture.

A job under suspicion

The head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Badajoz, Beatriz Biedma, has those documents in the spotlight because it not only suspects the way in which the square was granted to David Sánchez Pérez-Castejón after a contest in 2017, but also puts in He doubts his own performance, especially since the position changed his denomination in 2020 without going out to competition, according to the Diputación, because he maintained the same functions.

Hence, I would like to see how these functions materialized and compare if they were effectively sustained over time. That is why he requested the annual activity balances that David Sánchez had presented to his superiors, realizing the work done during each school course. The documents, of maximum 3 pages of extension, offer a panoramic view of the activities that have been carried out in each of the periods, as ABC reported.

What he investigates is whether the place was first created specifically for him, brother of the now president of the Government and if since then, he has adapted to his needs without other administrative justification than his own preferences, including the hiring of people from his trust.

In this sense, he has put Carrero under the magnifying glass, because it was a person who before he was in that place in commission of services worked in the presidency of the Government and already had friendship with David Sánchez, as can be seen from the emails intervened . You He called “little brother.” More than a month before the foundations of the one today, it is the position they occupied, they already took over their conversations that were going to work together in the Diputación. He was the only applicant, who appeared.