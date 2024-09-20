David Rossi, the anthropometric exam could finally bring out the truth

The case concerning the is reopened for the umpteenth time Death of David Rossithe head of communications of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena Bank found lifeless March 6, 2013 under the window of his office in the Tuscan city. The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry commissioned the laugh a anthropometric examination. This is – according to what La Repubblica has learned – yet another piece of evidence of a suspicious connection between Rossi’s death and the killer Giandavide De Pauthe former driver of the boss Michele Senese, the man who two years ago he killed three women in half a morning in the heart of Rome, in the Prati district.

The reasons why the investigators commissioned this particular examination to the RIS are various. They want compare De Pau’s body with that of the mysterious man caught in alley Monte Pio while looking at the body of David Rossi. Decisive for the decision to proceed with this further test were: the testimony of a criminal, the confession of the Prati killer, the death of several escorts And a couple of videos. In fact, De Pau – continues La Repubblica – has self-accused of David Rossi’s death, or at least he said so have to do with that crime. He did it in front of two policemen and the circumstance emerged about a year ago, when the lawyer assisting him in the case of the triple femicide asked to hear the officers to to demonstrate the lack of lucidity of his clientto make it clear that he is talking nonsense.