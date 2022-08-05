Death David Rossi, that whitish substance on his shoes

There death of David Rossi confirms a yellow endless. They have passed almost 10 years since that tragic March 6, 2013, when the body of the head of communication of Mps was found lifeless under the window of his office a Siena. The case was hastily branded as suicide but for years they have followed one another investigations because there are too many things that don’t add up. Now one has arrived new official testthis time really destined to overturn everything. There maxi expertise – we read on the Truth – asked by the parliamentary commission of inquiry, it established that the three wounds on the arms and especially the you are in the faceare not compatible with the fall. Most likely they were inflicted by other people.

To the question – continues the Truth – posed to the coroners on the possibility that it could be “self-harm“, the answer was clear:”We can rule it out“. From the testimony of the then lieutenant colonel of the Ris, Davide Zavattaro who was present in his office after the death of David Rossi another little underlined detail emerges: “On shoes – explains Zavattaro – we found one whitish substance who was not present in his office. For the colonel there would have been a meeting with another person or more outside the room and there the beating would take place“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

