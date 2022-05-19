Death of David Rossi, “liver lacerations incompatible with the fall”

The case of the death of David Rossi it reopens in a manner sensational after two o’clock new appraisals deposited on the dynamics of the facts of that tragic March 6, 2013when the manager of MPS was found lifeless under his office window a Siena. The new unpublished documents – reads the Giornale – were made known by the broadcast “Le Iene”, broadcast last night on Italia 1: una coroner it’s a physical-ballistics which, albeit made at a distance from two luminaries that do not know each other, lead to same reconstruction of the facts and they could rewrite the case. David Rossi it would have been attacked before flying out of a window because someone who he was holding him by the wrist dropped it.

“There history on the real causes of the death of Dr. David Rossi goes rewritten»Says the lawyer Carmelo Miceli. But what do the reports say? They explain – continues the Journal – the compatibility of some wounds never analyzed or taken into consideration before. David Rossi has the split liver in three points“big three lacerations highly visible with the naked eye ” incompatible with the fall. It’s as if she had got punched. And there is a hematoma at the height of the livermeasures 10 by 7. Like a punch or a knee, says the report signed by Francesco Introna, the number one of the coroners in Italy. The body has bruises on the cheekbone incompatible with falling or rubbing against the wall. She has an injury such as a wound from “active defense“, As if he were fighting and a”compression on the wrist where he kept his watch. “

