David Rossi, the head of communication at Monte dei Paschi di Siena was found dead 10 years ago

The go-ahead arrives unanimously in the Chamber of Deputies for the bill establishing a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the death of David Rossi, the head of communication of Monte dei Paschi di Siena found dead 10 years ago under a window of his office in Siena. The text was approved with 233 votes in favour, none against. The Commission is made up of twenty deputies. Proceed with investigations and examinations with the same powers and limitations as the judicial authority and has the right to acquire copies of deeds and documents relating to proceedings and investigations in progress before the judicial authority or other investigative bodies, as well as copies of deeds and documents relating to parliamentary investigations and inquiries, even if covered by secrecy. It will fully acquire the materials and documentation collected or formed by the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the death of David Rossi, set up by the Chamber of Deputies in the XVIII legislature, including the reports of the hearings, including the classified parts, and the final report.

Subscribe to the newsletter

