The great ‘cracks’ of the future have shown their potential this weekend in the LaLiga FC Futures tournament held in Maspalomas (Gran Canaria), a competition in which all the LaLiga teams have boasted of their youth system and in which a young man, David Rosehas monopolized the spotlight with a great performance, with his groundbreaking ‘look’ and his dedication, after winning the tournament, to the legend of his Seville, Jesús Navas.

The decisive goal in the quarterfinals against Villarreal (1-0), the same in his team’s 3-2 victory against Barça and a double plus assist in the grand final won against eternal rival, Betis, They have made the ‘9’ go from anonymity to fame in just 24 hours.

And it is not only his game that hypnotizes, but also the charisma of his long hair, an attribute applauded on social networks by everyone who has surrendered to him this weekend: “I’ve left it like this since I was little, drying it is complicated“said the little protagonist to Relief.

Now the videos of his great goals spread through the networks like wildfire, but also the clip of the interview with which he touched the hearts of all Sevillismo: “I dedicate this title to my family and our eternal captain, Jesús Navas”celebrated.

If his progression continues as promised, this pearl who follows in the footsteps of Isaac Romero will soon wear the jersey of the first team to guide the club to glory as he has guided his teammates to their first title in the under-13 tournament, which began in 1992, after having been twice runner-up (2009 and 2019) and twice third.