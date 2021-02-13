David Roggero is an agronomist, graduated from the National University of Río Cuarto in 1995. He is an agricultural producer and works in the family field, together with his father. And since 2009 it has participated in the Argentine Association of Direct Sowing Producers (Aapresid). He was a member of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee from 2015 to date, and Vice President of Aapresid in the period 2017-2018. And this Thursday, he was elected as the new president of the institution, accompanied by Marcelo Torres as Vice President.

1- How did you join the field?

I was born in Laboulaye, in the south of Cordoba. My parents are from there. And my father, who is 84 years old today, was self-taught in the tax and legal aspects, he is what was called the bookkeeper or tax advisor when there was no accounting career. At age 20 he had his office. In 1972 he managed to buy his first piece of land in General Soler (85km west of Laboulaye) and there he fully entered production. I am from 71. I did an industrial technical high school, I am an electromechanical technician and I went through a first stage watching what my father was doing in the field, at some point I thought about doing something related to electronics, but later I realized all the potential that I had following in my father’s footsteps and I went to study agronomy. I studied in Río Cuarto, I graduated in 1995.

2- What activities do they carry out in the field?

At first my father started as a rancher, back in the 70’s. At the beginning of the 80’s he decided to venture into the dairy, until, in 2003, after having gone through the typical ups and downs of the dairy farms, my Father, who was part of dairy tables and other activities, came back from a meeting and told me “we got here with the dairy, this is no more, there is no solution”. From then on, we began to dabble in agriculture, and after 5-7 years of farming, my father’s vocation for cattle ranching made us start with a corral fattening. And so we have been for the last 6-7 years. Until this year we are going to give the feedlot a vacation because the numbers are totally red, it is not enough to cover the feeding.

3- And what do they do in agricultural activity?

Of the entire surface that we work, 85% is on leased land. We make corn and soybeans in summer and wheat in winter, with a specific case of barley. We are quite involved in what has to do with service crops, especially in the General Soler area, where the cultivation of fines cannot be done but it is a more fragile environment that must be taken care of.

4- What do you like about the activity?

I always went with this technical base that I had from school and I leaned towards irons. In fact, just in 1995, when I graduated, direct sowing was just beginning and there were no machinery to do it in the area. He was very eager to see how problems were faced when sowing in soils more or less hard or with more or less coverage. That was the first thing that got me excited. Currently, perfection goes through other aspects such as agriculture by environments. In our case we have not fully entered this stage, we are aware that there are tools, but there are certain characteristics to do so …

5 -How do you get along with new technologies?

The 25 years of the dairy farm gave us a certain look on the productive approaches and does not lead us to prioritize simple and well-done things. Making 85% in leased fields part in two zones is not easy. We do sowing, spraying, and part of the harvest in a particular way. When I speak of simplicity, I mean to be able to have the logistics of all this well-oiled to do everything in a timely manner in two production areas and various fields. The hard but real lesson of the dairy farm is that both in feedlot farming and agriculture we can get smaller or bigger in a short time. Large structures such as those required by a dairy farm make this impossible. That is why we prioritize doing the simple well, which is often neglected to focus on other things.

6- What do I think are the productive challenges of Argentina?

Beyond going towards greater production, which would be what sounds sensible to anyone. The challenge and concern goes through the care of the soil resource, which for us is fundamental. We have more and more information that if we do not implement certain practices we are mining the soil. The good thing is that we are realizing it, but also that we have tools to not do it well. We have to seek that what drives us the rotations is not only the gross margin, the natural resource we cannot ignore.

8- What tools are there to take care of the soil?

As we are beginning to have information on biological activity, we know that everything that is done from the ground surface up is not free. So, relying on monitoring, on applications by thresholds and not by almanac, and with the right products, are other tools that are available to do things better. Service crops, associated with intensification, too. We realized that intensification as something harmful to the soil and the system, far from what was thought in the time of our grandparents, is something beneficial. Even livestock, which for some time would have been seen as harmful, today has proven data that if it is incorporated into the system it helps to give more life to the soil.

9- What are the challenges beyond the productive? There is a communicational battle to fight, what do you think is the best way? Or the best way?

I do not think that through prohibitions a closeness between the country and the city will be generated. The communicational is associated more with the knowledge of the interlocutors. If we can transmit certainties, we can reduce part of the fear, because fear starts in ignorance. Everything that can be provided with tools in this regard will help improve the relationship with the communities. We have to see how we do so that the work of a producer, near a town, and the neighbor who wants to feel that they are not contaminating can get along. It passes for knowledge of both parties because from the field, if someone who applies does not have the knowledge to do things well, they will probably end up doing them wrong.

10- Is there a new virtual Aapresid Congress coming in 2021?

There is a definition of making it virtual, however, we do not rule out the possibility of doing it in person, respecting all the protocols, without obviously trying to reach the 5000 attendees that we had during the last face-to-face congress in 2019, but many because many long for face-to-face. Regarding the motto itself, “Always alive, always diverse”, it is associated with the diversification of crops and activities, but also with diversity because we want to approach food production from other activities and areas, so that the agronomic does not remain only agronomically.