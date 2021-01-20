American screenwriter and producer David richardson, creator of successful comedies such as The Simpsons and Malcolm, died at the age of 65, according to his relatives.

According to information released by the newspaper Deadline, the death of the writer was on January 18 due to heart failure. It should be remembered that he suffered from cancer.

Richardson built a successful career in the industry since the mid-1980s. He began his career as a writer in 1985 in the series Grand by Michael Leeson, starring Pamela Red and Bonnie Hunt.

After working for two years in the sitcom Empty nest, David Richardson would have the opportunity to participate in a new animated project that would end up becoming the most important cultural phenomenon that the chain has produced FOX: The Simpsons.

Wrote the iconic episode Homer Loves Flanders, from the fifth season of the iconic yellow character series. This episode was the one that received the most positive comments from television critics, in addition to being the third most watched program on the Fox network during the week it aired.

In 2015, the writer and producer returned to animation with the series of Netflix F is for family, which was his most recent work and is about to launch his fifth and final season.

