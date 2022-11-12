The investigations of the Crotone prosecutor have shed full light on the dynamics of the violent attack suffered by Davide Ferrerio

Decisive turning point in the case of the attempted murder of Davide Ferrerio, the 21-year-old Bolognese beaten to death in Crotone on 11 August, the victim of a senseless mistake. The investigating judge validated the arrest for two other people held responsible for the beating. This is a woman and a 17 year old girl.

It all started around 20:00 last weekor 11 August. Davide Ferrerio, a 21 year old from Bologna who was in Crotone on vacation with his family, he awaited the arrival of a friend of his in the square in front of the town hall of the Calabrian city.

Suddenly a local 20 year old, Nicolò Passalacquaapproached him and, without any valid reason, violently beat him until he was reduced dying.

It was later discovered that the 21-year-old had been the victim of one exchange of person and that the attacker’s target had to be something else.

However, Passalacqua was arrested and will now have to answer for the crime of attempted murder.

From that evening Davide went into a coma and never went out. Mother of him, his Pope and the brother they are obviously in pieces and in addition to incalculable pain, they feel one infinite anger.

On several occasions they have told the experience from their point of view and shouted theirs disappointment on the fact that to pay for what happened to their son and brother, there was one person.

Davide Ferrerio: two new arrests

Davide Ferrerio’s mother has repeatedly referred to a particular person. That is the 31 years old who would have directed the aggressor’s anger towards David, and then flee away on a motorbike.

Now the prosecutor’s investigations have led to a decisive turning point and two new arrests. Stop that however do not involve the 31-year-old in question.

The people who were held responsible by the investigating judge, like Nicolò Passalacqua, for the crime of the attempted murder of Davide Ferrerio are a woman and his 17 year old daughter.

As a note from the Crotone Police Headquarters explains, they were considered seriously suspected of having provided a active and conscious contribution to the violent assault suffered by the boy.

The turning point came thanks to investigations of the investigators. From the visions of the images of cameras who tracked down the number plates of some cars and gave them computer wiretapping carried out on the cell phones of the people involved.

The woman is now in prisonwhile the 17-year-old, being still a minor, was transferred to one family home.