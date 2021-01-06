It is five in the afternoon in Bozeman, a small town in Montana (United States), where the spaces are vast and social distancing does not need to be imposed by force, because it has been part of the landscape since time immemorial.

David Quammen, 72, cultivates his garden when the phone rings. “We walk the dog around the neighborhood, I greet the neighbors from the other side of the street and in three weeks I have not been closer than six feet [dos metros] from another person, apart from my wife, ”this veteran journalist and scientific disseminator tells EL PAÍS who years ago traveled the four corners of the planet chasing zoonotic viruses, that is, they jump from animals to humans.

The result was Spillover. Animal infections and the next human pandemic (Contagion, in the Spanish translation published by the editorial Debate on April 23 at ebook and on May 14 on paper). The book fascinates and frightens. For what it counts: the world of animal-based infections. And because of what it predicts: a human pandemic very similar to the virus that causes covid-19. Now it is one of the reference works to understand the microscopic entity that has paralyzed the world.

Question. Are you surprised by what is happening?

Reply. Absolutely. Everything – the virus from a bat that is then passed on to humans, the connection to a market in China, the fact that it is a coronavirus – was predictable. It’s what the experts I interviewed for my book were telling me.

P. Nothing surprises you?

R. Yes, the lack of preparation of governments and public health systems to face a virus like this. It surprises and disappoints me. Science knew it was going to happen. Governments knew it could happen, but did not bother to prepare.

P. Why?

R. The notices said: it could happen next year, in three years, or in eight. The politicians told themselves: I will not spend the money for something that may not happen under my mandate. This is why money was not spent on more hospital beds, intensive care units, respirators, masks, gloves.

P. Without this lack of preparation, wouldn’t we all be confined?

R. Indeed. The right science and technology to deal with the virus exists. But there was no political will and, therefore, the money, and coordination between local and national governments, and between governments in the world. There is also no will to combat climate change. The difference between this and climate change is that this is killing faster.

P. Why is the bat linked to the origin of so many viruses, from SARS to Ebola, and also SARS-CoV-2?

R. Bats seem overrepresented as natural hosts for these dangerous viruses. For many reasons. First, they are overrepresented in the diversity of mammals. One in four species of mammals is a species of bat.

P. Does this mean there are a lot of bats?

R. It is not simply that there are many in number, but that there is a great diversity of bats. And it is possible that each different species of bat has its own species of virus. This diversity of species offers a wide margin for the diversity of viruses.

P. What other reasons explain why bats are the origin of so many viruses?

R. Bats live long. One the size of a mouse can live 18 or 20 years. A mouse lives one or two years. Bats nest together in massive colonies. I’ve seen 60,000 in a cave, all crammed together. Longevity and mass are optimal circumstances for viruses to pass incessantly from one individual to another. And another thing: there is evidence now, although it is not certain, that bats have immune systems that have evolved to be more hospitable to foreign bodies.

P. And they are getting closer to urban areas, right?

R. So is. In particular the large bats of the tropics and subtropics. We are destroying their habitats and they look for food in human areas where there are orchards and fruit trees in parks. All of this brings them closer to humans, which, through their feces and urine, increases the chances that viruses will spread directly or through domestic animals.

P. Should we fear bats?

R. Nerd. They are beautiful, magnificent animals, necessary for the integrity of ecosystems. The solution is not to get rid of the bats but to leave them alone.

P. How?

R. This pandemic is a terrible opportunity to educate, to understand our relationship with the natural world.

P. Are we humans responsible for what is happening?

R. Definitely. All humans, all our decisions: what we eat, the clothes we wear, the electronic products we own, the children we want to have, how much we travel, how much energy we burn. All of these decisions put pressure on the natural world. And these demands on the natural world tend to bring us closer to viruses that live in wild animals.

P. Is it the revenge of nature?

R. I wouldn’t say it like that, because I’m a Darwinian materialist. I don’t personalize nature. I do not believe in a nature with a capital N capable of revenge or emotions. Humans are more abundant than any other great animal in Earth’s history. And this represents a form of ecological imbalance that cannot continue forever. At some point there will be a natural correction. It happens to many species: when they are too abundant for ecosystems, something happens to them. They run out of food, or new predators evolve to devour them, or viral pandemics bring them down. Viral pandemics disrupt, for example, outbreaks of tree-parasitizing insect populations. There is an analogy with humans there.

P. Are we like these insects?

R. No. We are much smarter than the insects of the jungle. We must be able to see what is coming our way and transform the shock into a readjustment of our way of living on this planet.

P. “We offer more opportunities than ever to viruses,” you write.

R. Because we are more and because we are more connected to each other. When we go into the jungle and we capture a wild animal – a rodent, a bat, a pangolin, a chimpanzee – and this animal has a virus, and this virus jumps towards us, and discovers that inside us it can replicate itself, and that it can be transmitted from one human to another … When all this has happened, this virus has been the fat man. You have walked through a door that offers you a huge opportunity. Because we are 7.7 billion potential hosts for them and because we are hyperconnected: the bubonic plague killed perhaps a third of Europe’s population, but in the 14th century it could not pass to North America or Australia. The virus that causes covid-19 is one of the most successful viruses on the planet, along with the pandemic strain of HIV. And we have invited you to be so successful.

P. What have you learned in the last three months about viruses?

R. Something that surprises me is that, so far, this virus is not evolving too fast. Some scientists, like Trevor Bedford in Seattle, have taken samples from various people at various times and in different parts of the world, and have drawn a family tree for the virus. They have discovered that the genomes of the virus do not vary much in space and time. The virus doesn’t change because it doesn’t need to. He is having so much success – going from one human to another, in every country on the planet – that, from an evolutionary point of view, he is under no pressure to change: he is doing well being who he is.

P. How long can you be so successful?

R. Until we have a vaccine. Right now, you may be trying to evolve. Not that he’s actually trying, because he has no intention, it’s just a virus. But by natural selection you may accidentally find ways around the vaccine. And then the race to find new and better vaccines will begin. But that’s what we already do with the flu: we need a new vaccine every year because it is constantly changing.

P. Meanwhile, does social distancing and confinement have an effect on the virus?

R. Yes. By confining ourselves, we are taking away an opportunity to reach out as widely and intensely as it has done thus far. One way to think about pandemics is as follows. In every population of potential victims, there are people who are susceptible to the virus. There are people infected by the virus. There are dead people. And there are people who have recovered. And, once they have recovered, it is more difficult for them to be reinfected. So you get to a point where the death toll is high, the number recovered is high, and the number infected may still be high, but the number of susceptible people may be relatively low and scattered. At that time, the virus found in the infected has no opportunity to contact the susceptible.

P. And so?

R. At this point, the pandemic tends to end.

