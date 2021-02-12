The young Barcelona player David Puig, 19, currently number 15 in the world amateur rankings and a component of the American university team of Arizona State, he has achieved his second individual victory on the US Circuit.

Puig, a native of La Garriga (Barcelona) and in his second year at university as part of the ‘Sun Devils’, has become an individual champion and also a team champion in the Amer Ari Invitational tournament, that has been disputed this week in Hawaii.

The young man from Barcelona has won with gThey were authority in the tournament, with rounds of 67, 68 and 68 strokes for -13 to the total, four ahead of their most immediate pursuers, Sixian Guo (Southern California) and Blake Wagoner (Arizona State).

An excellent tour, with four birdies in the last five holes of the tournament he made him unattainable for all his rivals. This is David Puig’s second victory with his university, which he arrived at in late 2019.

His trajectory in the United States, however, has not been as long as it might seem, since the pandemic suspended the competition when he had played just four tournaments with the university.

The last week, Puig made his debut as a winner, clearly prevailing at the Southwestern Invitational, a highly prestigious tournament held in Westlake Village, California.

Trained at the Barcelona Golf Club, his career is brilliant. In March 2018 he won the Spanish Under-18 Championship; in June he was second with the Spanish team in the U-18 World Championship (Japan) and a month later won the gold medal in the European U-18 Team Championship.

In September he achieved victory in the International Spain Under-18 (La Cañada). He was also in the Junior Ryder Cup (France), in the Jacques Leglise Trophy (Finland) and in the Youth Olympic Games (Buenos Aires).