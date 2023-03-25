It shows David, fired principal in DeSantis’ Florida

There principal of Florida’s Tallahassee Classical School she was fired after some parents complained that their sixth-grade children were shown Michelangelo’s 16th-century sculpture of ‘David’, and one of them called it “pornographic”, according to the report. Tallahassee Democrat.

As Corriere della Sera recounts, “Hope Carrasquilla, principal of the Tallahassee Classical School, was forced to resign by enraged families because their 11-12 year old children had been shown, unbeknownst to fathers and mothers, the image of Michelangelo’s David: one of the most famous and celebrated statues in the world but, alas, a nude, for this reason even branded by some parents as a pornographic work”.

The school board has decided to give the principal the option of resigning or being fired after less than a year on the job. The move comes as conservatives in Florida and elsewhere fight to increase their contributions to primary education. Michelangelo’s marble sculpture of the biblical figure of David was made between 1501 and 1504, originally commissioned for an Italian cathedral. Today it is located in the Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence.

Carrasquilla said he has taught classical education for a decade and knows that “every now and then there’s a parent who gets upset about Renaissance art.” The reaction from school board president Barney Bishop didn’t surprise her, but the fact that other board members followed suit was unexpected.

