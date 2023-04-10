Ndume was a wild elephant calf who had the misfortune to witness her mother being killed by angry farmers and a younger calf torn to pieces. Since then, for Ndume the nights have not been calm again. He ended up in an elephant sanctuary on the outskirts of Nairobi. The workers of the center have how the little elephant would wake up in the middle of the night in anguish and start barrulating as loud as he could. It was as if he were reliving in a dream the trauma of the day he lost everything.

This is one of many examples that David M. Peña-Guzman (Guadalajara, Mexico, 36 years old) recounts in his book entitled When Animals Dream: The Hidden World of Animal Consciousness (Errata Nature, 2023), which is published in Spanish this week. Peña-Guzmán is currently an associate professor of humanities at San Francisco State University (USA) and co-host of the Overthink Philosophy Podcast. In this interview with EL PAÍS, he tells why he decided to write the first book about animal dreams.

More information

Ask. Where does your philosophical interest in the mind of other beings come from?

Answer. Animals were never a central part of my childhood, quite the opposite. I lived in a house where objects, property and food were seen as objects. I discovered my interest in animals when I was already doing my PhD in philosophy at Emory University, in the United States. It was during an “animal philosophy” class that something clicked in me.

I realized that the animal has always been the great “unthought” of Western philosophy. Most of what has been said in philosophical circles has been 99% of the time based on the human being, without this trend having been criticized or even noticed. But once we introduce the figure of the animal, it completely changes the landscape of any philosophical subject, be it morality, empathy, logic, or the nature of thought. The animal puts philosophy in question.

Q. How did you come to the subject of dreams?

R. One day I was reading an article about experiments on rats in which the authors mentioned the importance of making sure rats rest between experiments, and in passing commented, “Who knows if they dream while resting and sleeping?” This image of a non-human animal, sleeping and possibly dreaming, took hold of me until I decided to investigate if there were any studies on it. I found that there are many physiological, neurological, and psychological studies on sleep in animals, but not on dreams as subjective experiences. Since dreams are complex mental and bodily phenomena that are difficult to study in a purely empirical way, I came to the conclusion that animal dreams could be an ideal topic to stage a new dialogue between philosophy and science.

The animal has always been the great ‘unthought’ of Western philosophy. Once we introduce it, it completely changes the landscape of any topic

Q. In the book he mentions examples of scientists throughout history who have denied that animals dream. How would you explain to someone who has a pet, and it is obvious to them that animals dream, that science is reluctant to admit it?

R. This question has a lot to do with why I wrote this book. I try to justify this intuition of people who are not scientists, but who have an understanding of animals based on a life in common with them. That is, the book is a scientific and philosophical defense of a point of view that many of us hold, but which is not, itself, directly derived from science.

In most of Europe and North America we live in a “scientist” culture. I mean, a culture where science enjoys enormous authority in social terms, since we see it as the source of absolute truth, as the embodiment of pure objectivity. But science is a social, material and historical practice where there are prejudices that are not noticed, but even so they condition what is done, what is thought and what is said. For example, since the Scientific Revolution of the 17th century, science has been governed by the belief that animals are reduced to either machines with no internal life or pale, negative versions of our humanity. This prejudice is so ingrained in our scientific culture that, consciously or not, our scientists internalize it in their professional training to such a degree that they do not see it as a prejudice but as something given, obvious and neutral. But is not. And never has been. This prejudice is the expression of a problematic theoretical approach that science has adopted in relation to nature and the animal world for reasons that go beyond science.

Denying animals mental, emotional, or social capabilities because there is no absolute evidence that they possess them is not an objective description. It is a political description, since when it comes to human beings we do not apply this criterion of 100% or nothing. Science does not move at all. But when we address the animal issue we forget and we start to change the requirements, and we make them stricter.

Non-scientists have an understanding of animals based on a life in common with them. I try to justify his intuition

The philosopher and professor David M. Peña-Guzmán. Tatyana Ekmekjian/Xpress Magazine

Q. If we can’t get inside the minds of animals, how do we get scientific evidence that they dream?

R. There are three categories of evidence that give us indirect access to the non-human mind. The first is behavior during sleep, that is, motor movements that indicate an internal experience. While we sleep we make many physical movements that do not mean anything (we all move or have spasms), but there are cases where there are markedly developed behaviors that are difficult to explain without appealing to the fact that the sleeper is going through a situation in which those behaviors have sense.

An example is dogs that run in their dreams and whose physical movements signal or indicate the presence of a mental experience. The second is neural activity. In the book I talk about studies with mammals and birds looking for patterns of neuronal activity when these animals are awake and that reproduce during sleep. That is, studies identify parallels between the state of wakefulness and sleep in other species. In wakefulness, the patterns are tied to situations that have obvious value to animals, whether it is meeting a friend, encountering a predator, or feeling a strong emotion. These patterns, then, are not accidental or random. Behind each one there is a subjective experience, an animal experience.

Interestingly, these patterns resurface during sleep, especially during REM sleep, and they do so in much the same way as they do in the waking state. For example, the brain activity of a finch when it sings awake has been shown to be replicated during sleep, suggesting that finches dream their songs. Likewise, we know that rats reactivate neural signatures during sleep that correspond to the exploration of specific places they have traversed, and when this happens they dream about those places. These equivalences and symmetries between the states of wakefulness and sleep allow us to advance an analysis of the dream life of animals.

The last category deals with functional neuroanatomy. Surgeries have been done on animals to see what happens when you remove a part of the brain that has a function related to sleep. In the 1960s, several studies were carried out in France with domestic cats. They removed the part of the brain that induces a state of atony when sleeping. This allowed the cats to enter the dream state without losing control of their bodies, which freed up the dream motor program. Upon entering REM sleep, the cats began to “act out” their dreams and do all the activities in the real world that they thought they were doing in their dream world, such as hunting prey, playing with a partner, or fighting with an animal. nemesis.

Although these interventions help us to investigate animal dreams, we have to recognize that they stem from studies that suffer from serious ethical problems, since once you remove a part of an animal’s brain, you cannot undo the effect.

Denying animals mental, emotional, or social capabilities is not objective. With humans we do not apply the criterion of 100% or nothing, science does not move at all

Q. Does recognizing that animals dream have ethical implications?

R. Accepting that animals dream has philosophical, ethical and political consequences. To begin with, it opens a vast horizon to the experience of other beings and changes the way we see the animal mind. Animal dreams teach us that they too have consciousness, emotion, and imagination. The fact that animals dream implies that they are subjects with experiences, beings with their own perspective on the world, and also implies that they have feelings and emotions.

Just as we dream about our likes and dislikes, animals also dream about things that have an affective charge for them, either positive or negative. I think that dreams that are 100% empty of emotional content do not exist, since all dreams are based on an affective element. And, although not all philosophers see it that way, I also think that they have an irrefutable imaginary dimension. When an organism dreams, it generates from itself a fantastic world that does not correspond to the physical world. Isn’t that the simplest definition of imagination?

Beyond how they change the way we see the animal mind, animal dreams reveal their “moral status” to us. Obviously, our universe is populated with beings who deserve moral and legal protections. But how are we to arbitrate which types of beings are entitled to these protections and which are not? The concept of consciousness can help us make this determination.

There is a particular type of consciousness that is related to the body, sense, and emotion, and that is required for moral status. Called “phenomenal consciousness” by philosophers, it has more to do with feeling and experiencing the world than with the possession of reason or language. For me, it manifests itself in dreams and is what allows us to establish an original link between dreams, consciousness and animal ethics.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.