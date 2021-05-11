A.On July 5, 1949, Sadanori Shimoyama disappears on the way to work. A day later, his remains were found on the tracks in the Adachi district of Tokyo. The President of the National Railway Company was run over by a train. Not much is left of him, an arm here, a foot there. Since it is still pouring rain, securing evidence is almost impossible. The question remains: murder or suicide?

At least thirty thousand people have one motive: They have just been fired by Shimoyama. The measure is intended to dissolve the influence of the Communist Party on the railway workers’ union. At least that’s what the Japanese government and the American occupiers want.

Time and rhythm

David Peace, born 1967 in Ossett, England, dedicated the last volume of his Tokyo trilogy to the Shimoyama case. In three parts he tells of three men who are directly or through gang to do with it: Harry Sweeney as an investigator, Murota Hideki as a private detective fifteen years later, Donald Reichenbach, who hires out as a teacher in Japan in 1988. Peace worked on the crime thriller with unbroken routine for around ten years, from eight in the morning to four in the afternoon, seven days a week. In a conversation he had for the Guardian with his colleague David Mitchell, Peace admits that his confidence in his own qualities as a writer has dramatically waned. At times he feels paralyzed because of self-doubt.

Anyone reading “Tokyo, New City” could get the idea that there is more than a grain of coquetry in this information. Because only rarely do content and form combine to create such a coherent overall structure on four hundred pages of genre literature. If you take the paratextual signals of the novel seriously, you get an idea of ​​your most important subjects even before the action begins: time and rhythm.

The whisper on the phone

On the first pages there is a photo of a clock and a poem about the Shimoyama case. The temporal aspect is not limited to the fact that the plot spans almost forty years. The organization of the event is more important. Peace pretends to narrate conventionally and linearly, but continually recapitulates what has already been said, looks back at the past with the same remarks over and over again, or introduces a character with a marginal note that only gains importance much later.

It is precisely the repetitions that give the novel a rhythm that is irritating in the best sense of the word. For example, the author constantly sprinkles the following sentence into the text, referring to a puzzling phone call from the beginning of the plot: “Too late, whispered the voice of a Japanese, then it was gone, the line dead, the connection broken.” Harry Sweeney: “Here, somewhere in the middle of nowhere, he got out and saw shades of gray, rust and brown, countless black spots at the warehouse made of concrete, iron and wood.” Later the investigator goes “out the warehouse gate, out in shades of gray , Rust and brown ”. A few pages to it: “Somewhere in nowhere Harry Sweeney turned abruptly in the back seat of the car, turned away from tones of gray and rust and brown.” And so on.

A runaway poem

Peace underlines the musicality of his diction with such rhetorical maneuvers that give the individual chapters a kind of refrain. Prose is usually considered to be unbound language that leads towards a goal. Poems, on the other hand, reveal themselves as such through repetition of form and content. If the author of a novel relies on elements of lyric poetry, he is saying: “Look, stylistically idiosyncratic things happen here.” Such experiments can easily fail, but not with a master like Peace. The ballet of his words, sentences and expressions takes place in harmonic perfection. “Tokyo, new city” is at times nothing more than a runaway poem.

The use of adjectives plays a special role here. Sometimes they are completely missing, a few lines later they are concentrated in a very small space: “The river stretched beneath him, so quiet and black, so soft and warm, inviting and hospitable, tempting, so tempting, always so tempting.” Then Peace sobered up his text again and leaves it with paratactic series, which give the impression that the poetry pauses in favor of truthfulness.

All of this has the character of an artistic test arrangement. That is why it does not matter for “Tokyo, New City” that it was never clarified how Sadanori Shimoyama died. What is interesting here is not the question of reality, but the form of its representation.

David Peace: “Tokyo, New City”. Novel. Translated from the English by Peter Torberg. Liebeskind Verlag, Munich 2021. 432 pp., Hardcover, € 24.