David Zegarrabetter known as ‘Pantera’, already had a title as a boxer when he received an offer of Marisol Crousillat. After the offer, the former reality boy He did not accept it and, on the next occasion, he denied it again. As time went by, the former Latin American champion of the World Boxing Association surprised when he was featured on ‘Combate’, broadcast by ATV.

In 2012, he was announced as the new hit of the reality competition, but very few knew that the boxer did not have a good time on the ATV set. According to the popular ‘Panther’ Zegarrahis first day was frustrating, so much so that it made him cry and he was on the verge of quitting, but he decided to continue in said television space.

How was David ‘Pantera’ Zegarra’s debut in ‘Combate’?

Although he had already rejected the offer to enter the reality show on two occasions, the boxer was summoned to the office of Marisol Crousillat to present the proposal and discuss your possible salary. Taking into account that he received 1,200 soles at the Peruvian Sports Institute (IPD), the boxer was surprised when he They said I would win $1,000, which increased to $1,500 and ended at 2,000.sum with which he agreed to be part of ‘Combat‘.

Immediately, David ‘Pantera’ Zegarra He was called for the next day – August 6, 2012 – at 5:00 pm, since he would be the first member of the third season of ‘Combate’ that the hosts would present to the program’s followers. However, the boxer acknowledged that he could not develop in front of television cameras.

David ‘Pantera’ Zegarra cried the first day he entered ‘Combate’. Photo: Combate Perú/Facebook

“I swear that the first week I wanted to leave, I cried because I couldn’t function well, I wanted to leave. After that, they gave me a chance for a couple more weeks and I went crazy. Thus, I learned the magic of an artist on television and I stayed,” he stated in an interview with the Chiquiwilo YouTube channel.

