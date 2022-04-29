While in Naples there is talk of hiring the best Georgian footballer, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina seems to have his days numbered in that Italian club.

“There are no doubts about the transfer. The verbal agreement is already closed. Only the signing is missing, which will be officially formalized as soon as the summer transfer market opens,” the source said.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz got hot: this was the clash with Foyth in the Champions League)

‘Where are you going?

Ospina, for his part, is looking for more options, although it has also been handled that he can stay in the Neapolitan cast.

The last thing that was known, thanks to CalcioNapoli24, is that Ospina’s current club has not offered him the renewal, so your rope will be talking to other squads.

“As of this date, he has not received any renewal proposal and, as has been known, he is in negotiations with another club,” the publication commented.

The DT, Luciano Spalletti, wants him to stay, but it is noted that despite his approval, the leaders would not take it into account, since they have options such as Luis Maximiano, from Granada.

The same way, it is known that in Napoli they will give continuity to Alex Meret, who would be the starter in the arc.

Ospina, it has been comentioned, has been talking to teams like Atalanta and Inter Milan, but nothing has been confirmed.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal and politics: the messages that have sparked controversy)

Sports