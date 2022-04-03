David Ospina, tremendous save in the game against Atalanta, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
David Ospin.
The Colombian was a figure in the triumph of Naples.
April 03, 2022, 09:57 AM
Goalkeeper David Ospina stood out in Napoli’s victory over Atalanta, 1-3, in his visit to Bergamo, game of the Serie A of Italy.
Ospina had to make a maximum effort during the 90 minutes and was one of the figures of commitmentso the three points won have a large part of ‘blame’ on the goalkeeper.
This is one of Ospina’s saves, in the second half and when Atalanta was on top looking for the goal. The doorman went out to look for the judge, protested and was reprimanded.
