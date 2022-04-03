Tuesday, April 5, 2022
David Ospina, tremendous save in the game against Atalanta, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2022
in Sports
David Ospina

David Ospin.

The Colombian was a figure in the triumph of Naples.

Goalkeeper David Ospina stood out in Napoli’s victory over Atalanta, 1-3, in his visit to Bergamo, game of the Serie A of Italy.

Ospina had to make a maximum effort during the 90 minutes and was one of the figures of commitmentso the three points won have a large part of ‘blame’ on the goalkeeper.

This is one of Ospina’s saves, in the second half and when Atalanta was on top looking for the goal. The doorman went out to look for the judge, protested and was reprimanded.

