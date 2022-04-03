David Ospina, tremendous save in the game against Atalanta, video

Goalkeeper David Ospina stood out in Napoli’s victory over Atalanta, 1-3, in his visit to Bergamo, game of the Serie A of Italy.

Ospina had to make a maximum effort during the 90 minutes and was one of the figures of commitmentso the three points won have a large part of ‘blame’ on the goalkeeper.

It may interest you: (Colombia National Team: what to do after being eliminated from the World Cup?)

This is one of Ospina’s saves, in the second half and when Atalanta was on top looking for the goal. The doorman went out to look for the judge, protested and was reprimanded.

sports